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Meet top 5 batters with most runs for MI vs RCB in IPL

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 12, 2026, 14:33 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 14:33 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs for MI vs RCB in IPL. This list also includes AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 980 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 980 runs

RCB’s Virat Kohli leads the chart for the most runs in Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches, with 980 runs in 36 matches at an average of 31.61 and a strike rate of 129.11. His tally also includes six fifties.

AB de Villiers (RCB) - 693 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

AB de Villiers (RCB) - 693 runs

RCB’s AB de Villiers is second on this list with 693 runs in 20 matches at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 153.65. His tally also includes three half-centuries and a century.

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 629 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 629 runs

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma is third on this list. In 26 matches against RCB, Rohit has scored 629 runs at an average of 27.34 and a strike rate of 142.63, including four half-centuries.

Kieron Pollard (MI) - 553 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Kieron Pollard (MI) - 553 runs

Former MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard is next on this list with 553 runs in 28 matches at an average of 30.72 and a strike rate of 158.45.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 464 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 464 runs

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav is fifth on this list with 464 runs in 14 matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also maintains a good average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 163.38.

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