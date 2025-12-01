LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most ODI sixes, check where Rohit Sharma stands

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 01, 2025, 18:13 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 18:13 IST

From Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, here's a look at the top five batters with most sixes in ODIs. This list also includes Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle and Sanath Jayasuriya

Rohit Sharma (India) - 352 sixes
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 352 sixes

The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, leads the six-hitting charts for cricketers in ODIs with 352 sixes and counting in 277 matches. Rohit's effortless timing and pull shots make him a constant threat for bowlers in ODI cricket.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 351 sixes
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 351 sixes

Shahid Afridi, known for his hard-hitting batting, is next on this list with 351 sixes in 398 ODI matches. During his era, the former Pakistani all-rounder often turned matches around with his quickfire batting in the middle-order.

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 331 sixes
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 331 sixes

West Indies great Chris Gayle features third on this list. In 301 ODI matches, Gayle scored 10,480 runs at an average of 37.83. His tally also includes 331 sixes.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 270 sixes
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 270 sixes

The former Sri Lankan batter, Sanath Jayasuriya, features fourth on this list with 270 sixes in 445 matches. His tally also includes 28 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

MS Dhoni (India) - 229 sixes
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

MS Dhoni (India) - 229 sixes

Indian legend and a multi-time World Cup winner, MS Dhoni, is fifth on this list. In 350 ODI matches, Dhoni scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. His tally also includes 229 sixes and 826 fours.

