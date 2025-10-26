/Meet top 5 batters with most ODI centuries, check where Rohit Sharma stands

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters with most centuries in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of batters with most centuries in One Day Internationals. In 305 matches, Kohli has scored 14,255 runs at an average of 57.71. His tally also includes 51 centuries.
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', features second on this list with 49 centuries in 463 ODI matches.
Tendulkar also holds the record for the most runs in One-Day International (ODI) cricket (18,426).
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list with 33 centuries. Overall, in ODIs, Rohit has played 276 matches and scored 11,370 runs at an average of 49.22.
Former Australian great, Ricky Ponting, is next on the list with 30 centuries in 375 ODI matches.
Ponting also holds the record for most centuries for Australia in international cricket (70).
Sanath Jayasuriya was one of the most dangerous batters from Sri Lanka and features fifth on this list with 28 centuries. In ODI cricket, Jayasuriya played 445 matches and scored 13,430 runs at an average of 32.36.