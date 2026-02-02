/Meet top 5 batters with most fours in T20 World Cup history

From Tillakaratne Dilshan to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most fours in T20 World Cup history. This list also includes Mahela Jayawardene, Virat Kohli and David Warner
Rohit Sharma sits at the top of the list for most fours in T20 World Cup history. The former Indian opener featured in 47 matches in the tournament, scoring 1,220 runs at an average of 34.85. His tally also includes 115 fours and 50 sixes.
Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene is second on this list with 111 fours in 31 T20 World Cup matches. His tally also includes six half-centuries and a century.
Former India captain Virat Kohli is next on this list. In T20 World Cups, Kohli played 35 matches and scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72. His tally also includes 111 fours and 35 sixes.
Australia's David Warner is fourth on this list with 103 fours in 41 T20 World Cup matches. His tally also includes eight half-centuries.
Former Sri Lanka batter Tillakaratne Dilshan is fifth on the list with 101 fours in 35 T20 World Cup matches. His tally also includes six half-centuries and a best score of 96 not out.