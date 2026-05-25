/Meet Top 5 Batters with Most Fours in IPL 2026 League Stage

Cracking boundaries for fun! Check out the top 5 batsmen with the most fours in the IPL 2026 league stage, headlined by the sensational Orange Cap leader Sai Sudharsan
Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan not only leads the chart for the most runs scored thus far this season, but he also stands tall amongst the batters to hit the most number of fours in IPL 2026. In 14 league matches, Sai whacked 62 fours, accounting for 248 of his 638 runs.
Second on the list is RCB icon Virat Kohli. The IPL’s highest run-scorer has so far scored 557 runs in 14 matches, hitting 59 fours in this year’s league stage alone. Kohli’s RCB will face Sai’s GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala.
Sai’s opening partner and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is in third place, with 57 fours hit in 13 matches. Gill has scored 616 runs so far this season, with his team placed second on the points table. Against RCB in Qualifier 1, Gill could add more to his four’s tally.
SRH batting mainstay Ishan Kishan also made this list. The man in form for the Hyderabad-based franchise has slammed 57 fours in 14 league matches this season, scoring 569 runs.
Former Delhi Capitals captain and another familiar name on this list, KL Rahul, is fifth on the standings. Opening for Delhi, who got ruled out of the playoff race before its final league game, smashed 56 fours for his 593 runs.