/Meet top 5 batters with most centuries in T20Is

From Glenn Maxwell to SuryaKumar Yadav, here's a look at the top five batters with most centuries in T20 Internationals. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Phil Salt and Darius Visser
Glenn Maxwell, known for his hard-hitting batting, tops the list of batters with the most centuries in T20Is. So far, in 130 matches, Maxwell has scored 2,897 runs at an average of 28.97. His record tally includes 12 half-centuries and five centuries.
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, is next on the list with five centuries in his T20I career. In 159 matches, Rohit scored 4231 runs at an average of 32.05.
England's Phil Salt features third on this list. In 60 T20I matches, Salt has scored 1,717 runs at a strike rate of 165.89. His tally also includes four centuries and eight half-centuries.
India's current T20I captain SuryaKumar Yadav is next on this list with four centuries in his T20I career. He has played 112 T20i matches and scored 3272 runs at a strike rate of 163.02.
Rising star from Samoa, Darius Visser, features fifth on this list. So far, he has scored 578 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 41.28. His tally also includes three centuries and a half-century. Visser also holds the record of scoring the most runs in a single over in T20I history (39).