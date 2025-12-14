/Meet top 5 batters with most centuries in 2025, check who tops the list

From Shubman Gill to Joe Root, here's a look at the top five batters with most centuries in 2025. This list also includes Shai Hope, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rachin Ravindra
England batting stalwart Joe Root tops the list of batters with the most centuries in 2025. Root has played 23 matches across formats this year, scoring 1,540 runs at an impressive average of 59.23. His tally also includes seven centuries.
India's current Test captain Shubman Gill is next on this list with seven centuries. In 2025, Gill has played 34 matches and scored 1,736 runs at an average of 49.60.
Shai Hope has enjoyed a strong run of form in 2025, scoring 1,753 runs in 41 matches. His tally also includes five centuries and nine half-centuries.
The star Indian opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is fourth on this list with four centuries. In 2025, Jaiswal has played 14 matches across formats and scored 916 runs at an average of 41.63.
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has also had an excellent year, piling up 1,264 runs in 31 matches. His tally also includes four centuries and five half-centuries.