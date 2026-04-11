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Meet top 5 batters with highest strike rates in T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 13:41 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 13:41 IST

From Abhishek Sharma to Sahil Chauhan, here's a look at the top five batters with highest strike rates in T20Is. This list also includes Kayron Stagno, Mohammad Ihsan and Faisal Khan

Abhishek Sharma (India) - 190.46
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma (India) - 190.46

India's young attacking opener, Abhishek Sharma, tops the list of batters with highest strike rate in T20Is. In 46 matches, Sharma has scored 1,438 runs at a strike rate of 190.46. His tally also includes 10 half-centuries and two centuries.

Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) - 184.23
2 / 5
(Photograph: X/EuropeanCricket)

Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) - 184.23

Estonia's star batter Sahil Chauhan features second on this list with a brilliant strike rate of 184.23 in T20Is. So far, Chauhan has played 22 matches and scored 479 runs at an average of 29.93

Kayron Stagno (Gibraltar) - 177.29
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Kayron Stagno (Gibraltar) - 177.29

Gibraltar's Kayron Stagno is next on this list. He has scored 656 runs in 25 T20I matches at a strike rate of 177.29. His tally also includes three half-centuries and a century.

Mohammad Ihsan (Spain) - 174.58
4 / 5
(Photograph: Cricket Spain)

Mohammad Ihsan (Spain) - 174.58

The rising star from Spain, Mohammad Ihsan maintains a good strike rate of 174.58 in his T20I career. So far, he has played 24 matches and scored 845 runs at an average of 46.94.

Faisal Khan (Saudi Arabia) - 173.43
5 / 5
(Photograph: SACF)

Faisal Khan (Saudi Arabia) - 173.43

Faisal Khan, known for his hard-hitting batting, features next on this list with a strike rate of 173.43. In T20Is, Khan has played 61 matches and scored 1743 runs at an average of 31.12.

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