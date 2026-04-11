/Meet top 5 batters with highest strike rates in T20Is

From Abhishek Sharma to Sahil Chauhan, here's a look at the top five batters with highest strike rates in T20Is. This list also includes Kayron Stagno, Mohammad Ihsan and Faisal Khan
India's young attacking opener, Abhishek Sharma, tops the list of batters with highest strike rate in T20Is. In 46 matches, Sharma has scored 1,438 runs at a strike rate of 190.46. His tally also includes 10 half-centuries and two centuries.
Estonia's star batter Sahil Chauhan features second on this list with a brilliant strike rate of 184.23 in T20Is. So far, Chauhan has played 22 matches and scored 479 runs at an average of 29.93
Gibraltar's Kayron Stagno is next on this list. He has scored 656 runs in 25 T20I matches at a strike rate of 177.29. His tally also includes three half-centuries and a century.
The rising star from Spain, Mohammad Ihsan maintains a good strike rate of 174.58 in his T20I career. So far, he has played 24 matches and scored 845 runs at an average of 46.94.
Faisal Khan, known for his hard-hitting batting, features next on this list with a strike rate of 173.43. In T20Is, Khan has played 61 matches and scored 1743 runs at an average of 31.12.