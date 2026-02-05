LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with highest strike rates in T20 World Cup history

Published: Feb 05, 2026, 17:34 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 17:34 IST

From Jos Buttler to AB de Villiers, here's a look at the top five batters with highest strike rates in T20 World Cups. This list also includes Mahela Jayawardene, David Warner and Chris Gayle

Jos Buttler (England) - 147.23
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler (England) - 147.23

England’s Jos Buttler tops the list of batters with the highest strike rate in T20 World Cup history. In 35 matches, Buttler has scored 1,013 runs at an impressive strike rate of 147.23, including five half-centuries and one century.

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 143.40
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 143.40

AB de Villiers, known for his attacking batting, sits second on the list with an excellent strike rate of 143.40. He played 30 matches, scoring 717 runs at an average of 29.87.

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 142.75
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 142.75

Chris Gayle, often regarded as one of the greatest T20 batters in the world, is third on this list. In 33 T20 WC matches, he scored 965 runs at an average of 34.46 and a strike rate of 142.75.

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 134.74
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 134.74

Former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene sits fourth on the list with a balanced strike rate of 134.74. In T20 World Cups, he played 31 matches and scored 1,016 runs at an average of 29.87.

David Warner (Australia) - 134.24
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

David Warner (Australia) - 134.24

Australia's David Warner sits fifth on this list with a strike rate of 134.24. In T20 World Cups, he played 41 matches and scored 984 runs at an average of 25.89. His tally also includes eight half-centuries.

