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Meet top 5 batters with fastest T20I hundreds

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 28, 2026, 13:56 IST | Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 13:56 IST

From Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Sikandar Raza, here's a look at the top five batters to score fastest T20I hundreds. This list also includes Sahil Chauhan, Muhammad Fahad and Finn Allen.

Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) - 27 balls
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(Photograph: X/EuropeanCricket)

Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) - 27 balls

Estonia's star batter Sahil Chauhan tops the list of batters fastest to score centuries in T20 cricket. He took just 27 balls to complete his century against Cyprus in 2024.

Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) - 29 balls
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(Photograph: r/Cricket (Reddit))

Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) - 29 balls

Muhammad Fahad, known for his hard-hitting, features second on this elite list. He took 29 balls to reach his magical triple-figure mark. He achieved this milestone against Bulgaria at Sofia in 2025.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) - 33 ballls
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(Photograph: AFP)

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) - 33 ballls

In Feb 2024, Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton completed his ton in just 33 balls against Nepal and became the third quickest batter to score a century in T20 cricket.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 33 balls
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(Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 33 balls

Star Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza also features on this elite list. He took 33 balls to complete his century against Gambia in 2024. It is still the fastest hundred ever scored by a Zimbabwe batter in T20I cricket history.

Finn Allen (New Zealand) - 33 balls
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(Photograph: AFP)

Finn Allen (New Zealand) - 33 balls

Rising New Zealand star Finn Allen scored one of the fastest centuries in T20I history, reaching the milestone in just 33 balls against South Africa at Kolkata in 2026.

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