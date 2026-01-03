/Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC Test rankings 2026

From Harry Brook to Steve Smith, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC Test rankings 2026. This list also includes Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Travis Head
The England batting stalwart, Joe Root, tops the chart of latest ICC Test batting rankings with 867 points. In Tests, Root has played 162 matches and scored 13,777 runs at an average of 50.83. His tally also includes 40 centuries.
England's young gun, Harry Brook, is placed second on the latest Test ICC rankings with 846 points. In his Test career, Brook has played 34 matches and scored 3,052 runs at average of 54.50. His tally also includes 10 centuries.
He also holds the record for scoring the third-fastest triple century in Test cricket (310 balls).
The star Kiwis batter, Kane Williamson, features next on this list. Currently, Williamson with 822 points is placed on third position in the latest Test rankings. In his Test career, he has played 108 matches and scored 9,461 runs.
Williamson also holds the record for the most Test centuries for New Zealand in Test cricket history (33).
Australia's star batter, Travis Head, is placed fourth on the latest Test ICC rankings with 816 points. In Tests, Head has played 64 matches and scored 4,400 runs at an average of 42.71. His tally also includes 11 centuries.
In the latest ICC Test rankings, Australia's Steve Smith is placed at the fifth position with 811 points. Smith in his Test career has played 122 matches and scored 10,613 runs at average of 55.85. His tally also includes 36 centuries.