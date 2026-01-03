/Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026

From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026. This list also includes Phil Salt, Pathum Nissanka and Jos Buttler
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC T20I batting rankings with 908 points. In T20Is, Sharma has played 33 matches and scored 1,115 runs at a strike rate of 188.02.
The English run-machine, Phil Salt, is placed second on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 849 points. In his T20I career, Salt has played 50 matches and scored 1,540 runs at an average of 38.50. His tally also includes four centuries.
The star Indian middle-order batter, Tilak Varma, features next on this list. Currently, Varma with 805 points is placed on third position in the latest T20I rankings. In his T20I career, Varma has played 40 matches and scored 1183 runs at an average of 49.29.
The star Sri Lankan opener, Pathum Nissanka, is next on this list with 779 points. He is currently placed at the fourth position in the latest T20I rankings. In T20Is, Nissanka has played 79 matches and scored 2,345 runs at an average of 31.68.
In the latest ICC T20I rankings, England's Jos Buttler is placed at the fifth position with 770 points. In T20Is, he has played 144 matches and scored 3,869 runs at an average of 35.49. His tally also includes 28 half-centuries.