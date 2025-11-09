/Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025

From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025. This list also includes Phil Salt, Pathum Nissanka and Jos Buttler
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC T20I batting rankings with 925 points. So far, in 29 T20Is, Sharma has scored 1,012 runs at a strike rate of 189.51.
The English run-machine, Phil Salt, is placed second on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 849 points. In his T20I career, Salt has played 50 matches and scored 1,540 runs at an average of 38.50. His tally also includes four centuries.
The star Indian middle-order batter, Tilak Varma, features next on this list. Currently, Varma with 788 points is placed on third position in the latest T20I rankings. In his T20I career, Varma has played 36 matches and scored 996 runs at an average of 47.42.
The star Sri Lankan opener, Pathum Nissanka, is next on this list with 779 points. He is currently placed at the fourth position in the latest T20I rankings. So far, Nissanka has played 74 T20Is and scored 2211 runs at an average of 31.58.
He recently scored his maiden T20I century (107 runs off 58 balls) against India during the Asia Cup 2025. This was the first T20I century by a Sri Lankan batter against India.
In the latest ICC T20I rankings, England's Jos Buttler is placed at the fifth position with 770 points. In T20Is, he has played 144 matches and scored 3,869 runs at an average of 35.49. His tally also includes 28 half-centuries.