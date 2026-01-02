/Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026. This list also includes Daryl Mitchell, Ibrahim Zadran and Shubman Gill
India's star opener Rohit Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 781 points. So far, in 279 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,516 runs at an average of 49.21. His tally also includes 33 centuries.
In the latest ICC ODI rankings, India's Virat Kohli is placed at the second position with 773 points. Kohli in his ODI career has played 308 matches and has scored 14,557 runs an average of 58.46. His tally also includes 53 centuries and 76 half-centuries.
The star Kiwis batter, Daryl Mitchell, features next on this list. Currently, Mitchell with 766 points is placed on third position in the latest ODI rankings. In his ODI career, he has played 56 matches and has scored 2,338 runs at an average of 53.13.
Afghanistan's star batter, Ibrahim Zadran, is placed fourth on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 764 points. In his ODI career, Zadran has played 39 matches and scored 1,869 runs at an average of 51.91. His tally also includes six centuries.
India's current ODI captain, Shubman Gill, is next on the list with 723 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest ODI rankings.
In ODIs, Gill has played 58 matches and scored 2,818 runs an average of 56.36. His tally also includes eight centuries and 15 half-centuries.