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Meet top 5 batters fastest to 6,000 T20 Runs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 22, 2026, 18:31 IST | Updated: May 22, 2026, 18:31 IST

From Chris Gayle to Babar Azam, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 6,000 runs in T20s. This list also includes KL Rahul, Devon Conway and Shaun Marsh.

Chris Gayle - 162 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle - 162 innings

More than a decade ago in 2014, Chris Gayle became the fastest to reach 6,000 T20 runs, bringing up the milestone against Punjab Kings in an IPL game for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Babar Azam - 165 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam - 165 innings

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam ranks second on the list, having reached the milestone in his 165th innings during a T20I against South Africa in 2021.

KL Rahul - 166 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

KL Rahul - 166 innings

In an IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, then Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul brought up his 6,000th T20 run in his 166th innings, making him the only Indian in the top five.

Shaun Marsh - 180 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun Marsh - 180 innings

Shaun Marsh, known for his attacking batting, features next on this list, having completed his 6,000 runs in T20s in 183 matches and 180 innings.

Devon Conway - 180 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Devon Conway - 180 innings

Tied with Shaun Marsh on 180 innings, New Zealand opener Devon Conway is fifth on the list, reaching the milestone during a Major League Cricket (MLC) match for the Texas Super Kings.

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