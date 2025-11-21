LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters fastest to 5000 runs in Indian Premier League

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 15:21 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 15:21 IST

From KL Rahul to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 5000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes David Warner, AB de Villiers and Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul - 130 innings
KL Rahul - 130 innings

Star Indian batter KL Rahul tops the list of batters fastest to 5000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 130 innings.

David Warner - 135 innings
David Warner - 135 innings

Australian great David Warner is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 135 innings.

Warner was one of the most dangerous openers in IPL during his playing days.

Virat Kohli - 157 innings
Virat Kohli - 157 innings

RCB's star batter Virat Kohli is third on this list, taking 157 innings to achieve this milestone.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019.

AB de Villiers - 161 innings
AB de Villiers - 161 innings

AB de Villiers, known for his power-hitting, is the fourth quickest to reach 5000 runs in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 161 innings.

Shikhar Dhawan - 168 innings
Shikhar Dhawan - 168 innings

The former Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan, is next on this list. He took 168 innings to achieve 5000 runs in Indian Premier League.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in 2020.

