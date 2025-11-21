/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 5000 runs in Indian Premier League

From KL Rahul to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 5000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes David Warner, AB de Villiers and Shikhar Dhawan
Star Indian batter KL Rahul tops the list of batters fastest to 5000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 130 innings.
Australian great David Warner is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 135 innings.
Warner was one of the most dangerous openers in IPL during his playing days.
RCB's star batter Virat Kohli is third on this list, taking 157 innings to achieve this milestone.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019.
AB de Villiers, known for his power-hitting, is the fourth quickest to reach 5000 runs in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 161 innings.
The former Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan, is next on this list. He took 168 innings to achieve 5000 runs in Indian Premier League.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in 2020.