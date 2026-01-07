LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters fastest to 5,000 ODI runs

Published: Jan 07, 2026, 15:24 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 15:24 IST

From Hashim Amla to Viv Richards, here's a look at the top five players fastest to 5000 runs in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Shai Hope

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 97 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 97 innings

The star Pakistani batter, Babar Azam, tops the list of batters fastest to 5000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 99 matches and 97 innings.

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 101 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 101 innings

The former South African run-machine, Hashim Amla, features second on this list, taking 104 matches and 101 innings to achieve this milestone.

Viv Richards (West Indies) - 114 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Viv Richards (West Indies) - 114 innings

Viv Richards was one of the most stylish batters from the West Indies and reached his 5000-run mark in ODIs in 126 matches and 114 innings.

Virat Kohli (India) - 114 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 114 innings

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, also features on this list. Kohli took 114 innings and 120 matches to achieve 5000 runs in ODIs.

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 114 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 114 innings

Star West Indies batter Shai Hope features next on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 114 innings and 119 matches.

