Meet top 5 batters fastest to 4000 runs in Indian Premier League

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 13:44 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 13:44 IST

From KL Rahul to Chris Gayle, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 4000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes David Warner, Jos Buttler and Faf du Plessis

KL Rahul - 105 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Star Indian batter KL Rahul tops the list of batters fastest to 4000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 105 innings.

Chris Gayle - 112 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle, known for his power-hitting, features second on this list, taking 112 innings to achieve this milestone.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in 2019.

David Warner - 114 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Australian great David Warner is third on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 114 innings.

Warner was one of the most dangerous openers in IPL during his playing days.

Jos Buttler - 116 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

The star England keeper-batter, Jos Buttler, is the fourth quickest to reach 4000 runs in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 116 innings.

Faf du Plessis - 121 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

The former Proteas captain, Faf du Plessis, is next on this list. He took 121 innings to achieve 4000 runs in Indian Premier League.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

