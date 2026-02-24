LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3500 runs in T20Is

Published: Feb 24, 2026, 16:36 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 16:38 IST

From Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 3500 runs in T20Is. This list also includes Martin Guptill, Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli (India) - 96 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, tops the list of batters fastest to 3500 runs in T20Is. To achieve this milestone, he took 104 matches and 96 innings.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 99 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

The star Pakistani batter, Babar Azam, features second on this list, taking 105 matches and 99 innings to achieve this milestone.

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 118 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Former Kiwis batter Martin Guptill is third on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 122 innings and 118 matches.

Guptill unlocked this feat during a T20I match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Christchurch in 2022.

Jos Buttler (England) - 120 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

England's Jos Buttler features fourth on this list. He took 120 innings and 131 matches to achieve 3500 runs in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 126 innings
(Photograph: BCCI)

India's Rohit Sharma is the fifth quickest to reach 3500 runs in T20I cricket. He achieved this milestone in 134 matches and 126 innings.

Rohit unlocked this feat during a T20I match between India and Hong Kong in 2022.

