Meet top 5 batters fastest to 3000 runs in ODIs, surprisingly no Indian on the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 10, 2025, 18:09 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 18:09 IST

From Babar Azam to Hashim Amla, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 3000 runs in ODIs. This list also includes Shai Hope, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 57 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 57 innings

The former South African run-machine, Hashim Amla, tops the list of batters fastest to 3000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 59 matches and 57 innings.

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 67 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Shai Hope (West Indies) - 67 innings

Star West Indies batter Shai Hope features second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 67 innings and 72 matches.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) - 67 innings
(Photograph: PCB)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) - 67 innings

Fakhar Zaman, known for his hard-hitting batting, features third on this list. He took 67 innings to complete his 3000-run mark in ODIs. Zaman achieved this milestone during an ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Rawalpindi in 2023.

Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) - 67 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) - 67 innings

Imam-ul-Haq, known for his stylish batting, features next on this list, having completed his 3000 runs in ODIs in just 67 innings and 68 matches.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 68 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 68 innings

The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, is fifth on this list. Babar took 68 innings and 70 matches to achieve 3000 runs in ODIs.

He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Birmingham in 2019.

