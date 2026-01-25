/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 23,000 international runs

Discover the five batters who reached 23,000 international runs in record time. A story of consistency, dominance and match-winning impact across formats that defines true greatness in world cricket history.
Virat Kohli became the fastest to 23,000 international runs in just 490 innings. His hunger for runs, sharp fitness, and match-winning centuries across formats define his greatness. Kohli has ruled world cricket with consistency and fearless batting.
Sachin Tendulkar reached 23,000 international runs in 522 innings, showing his unmatched longevity and class. The Master Blaster carried India’s hopes for decades and set records that inspired generations with his flawless technique and calm approach.
Ricky Ponting achieved the milestone in 544 innings, combining aggression with elegance. A legendary captain, he led Australia to multiple World Cups and dominated bowlers with his powerful stroke play and big-match temperament.
Jacques Kallis reached 23,000 runs in 551 innings, proving his value as a true all-rounder. Reliable with the bat and deadly with the ball, he was South Africa’s backbone for years in all formats.
Kumar Sangakkara touched 23,000 runs in 568 innings, known for his grace and consistency. One of Sri Lanka’s finest, he mixed elegance with determination and delivered countless match-winning performances.