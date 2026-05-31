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Meet top 5 batters fastest to 2000 IPL runs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 31, 2026, 16:08 IST | Updated: May 31, 2026, 16:08 IST

From Sai Sudharsan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 2000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh and Heinrich Klaasen

Sai Sudharsan - 47 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sai Sudharsan - 47 innings

India’s young gun Sai Sudharsan tops the list of batters fastest to 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), reaching the milestone in 47 innings.

Chris Gayle - 48 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Chris Gayle - 48 innings

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is the second quickest to reach 2000 runs in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 48 innings.

Shaun Marsh - 52 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun Marsh - 52 innings

Australian great Shaun Marsh is third on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 52 innings.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in 2015.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 57 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 57 innings

CSK's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is fourth on this list, taking 57 innings to achieve this milestone.

Heinrich Klaasen - 58 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Heinrich Klaasen - 58 innings

Heinrich Klaasen, known for his explosive batting, is next on this list. He took 58 innings to achieve 2000 runs in Indian Premier League.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between SRH and CSK in 2026.

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