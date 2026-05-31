/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 2000 IPL runs

From Sai Sudharsan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 2000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh and Heinrich Klaasen
India’s young gun Sai Sudharsan tops the list of batters fastest to 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), reaching the milestone in 47 innings.
West Indies legend Chris Gayle is the second quickest to reach 2000 runs in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 48 innings.
Australian great Shaun Marsh is third on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 52 innings.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in 2015.
CSK's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is fourth on this list, taking 57 innings to achieve this milestone.
Heinrich Klaasen, known for his explosive batting, is next on this list. He took 58 innings to achieve 2000 runs in Indian Premier League.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between SRH and CSK in 2026.