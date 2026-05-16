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Meet top 5 batters fastest to 14,000 T20 runs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 16, 2026, 17:39 IST | Updated: May 16, 2026, 17:39 IST

From Chris Gayle to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. This list also features the likes of Jos Buttler, Alex Hales and David Warner. 

Virat Kohli (India) - 409 innings
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(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 409 innings

India batting stalwart Virat Kohli tops the list of fastest batters to reach 14,000 T20 runs. The right-handed batter took 409 innings to achieve the milestone.

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 423 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: GT20 Canada)

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 423 innings

Chris Gayle, often regarded as one of the greatest T20 batters in the world, features second on the list of fastest batters to reach 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone in 423 innings.

David Warner (Australia) - 431 innings
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(Photograph: AFP)

David Warner (Australia) - 431 innings

David Warner became one of the fastest batters to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, reaching the milestone in 431 innings. Known for his attacking batting and consistent performances, Warner has starred in both international cricket and T20 leagues around the world. This achievement shows his long-term success and impact in the format.

Jos Buttler (England) - 468 innings
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(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler (England) - 468 innings

Jos Buttler reached the milestone of 14,000 T20 runs in 468 innings, placing him among the fastest batters to achieve the feat. Known for his explosive top-order batting, Buttler has been a consistent performer in both international cricket and franchise leagues.

Alex Hales (England) - 505 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Alex Hales (England) - 505 innings

England’s explosive opener Alex Hales is the fifth-fastest batter to reach 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone in 505 innings.

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