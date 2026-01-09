LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Published: Jan 09, 2026, 16:10 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 16:10 IST

From Virat Kohli to Kumar Sangakkara, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 13,000 runs in ODIs. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya

Virat Kohli (India) - 267 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 267 innings

Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of batters fastest to 13,000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 278 matches and 267 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 321 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 321 innings

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the second quickest to reach 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved this milestone in 330 matches and 321 innings.

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 341 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 341 innings

The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, features third on this list. He took 341 innings and 350 matches to achieve 13,000 runs in ODIs.

Ponting achieved this milestone during a match between Australia and England at The Oval in 2010.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 363 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 363 innings

Former Sri Lanka captain and a T20 World Cup winner, Kumar Sangakkara, features fourth on this list, taking 386 matches and 363 innings to achieve this milestone.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 416 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 416 innings

The former Sri Lankan batter, Sanath Jayasuriya, features next on this list. Jayasuriya took 416 innings and 428 matches to achieve 13,000 runs in ODIs.

