/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 12,000 Test runs

A look at the five legendary cricketers who reached 12,000 Test runs the fastest, highlighting key innings, venues and dates that defined their historic milestones in red-ball cricket.
Kumar Sangakkara was the first to touch 12,000 Test runs, reaching the mark in his 224th innings against New Zealand at Wellington in January 2015. Calm, precise and relentless, the Sri Lankan great redefined consistency across conditions and continents.
Ricky Ponting brought up 12,000 Test runs in his 247th innings versus Pakistan at Leeds in July 2010. Fierce at the crease and ruthless on big occasions, the Australian captain dominated an era with authority and relentless hunger for runs.
Sachin Tendulkar joined the 12,000-run club in his 247th innings against Australia at Mohali in October 2008. Nearly 19 years after his debut, the milestone underlined his unmatched longevity and ability to thrive against the toughest attacks.
Jacques Kallis reached 12,000 Test runs in his 249th innings against Australia at Johannesburg in November 2011. The milestone reflected his rare balance of grit and elegance, achieved quietly while carrying South Africa’s batting across generations.
Rahul Dravid completed 12,000 Test runs in his 255th innings against South Africa at Centurion in December 2010. Known as the Wall, he earned the landmark through patience, resilience and an unmatched appetite for long battles.