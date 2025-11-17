/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League

From Shaun Marsh to Lendl Simmons, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Devon Conway, Matthew Hayden and Sai Sudharsan
Australian great Shaun Marsh tops the list of batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 21 innings.
Lendl Simmons, known for his power-hitting, features second on this list, taking 23 innings to achieve this milestone.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils in 2017.
The star Kiwis opener, Devon Conway, is third on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 24 innings.
Cricket legend Matthew Hayden is the fourth quickest to reach 1000 runs in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 25 innings.
India's young gun Sai Sudharsan is next on this list. He took 25 innings to achieve 1000 runs in Indian Premier League.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in 2024.