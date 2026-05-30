/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1,000 IPL runs

From Shaun Marsh to Lendl Simmons, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Devon Conway, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sai Sudharsan
Australian great Shaun Marsh tops the list of batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 21 innings.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi features second on the list, reaching the milestone in just 23 innings. He achieved the feat during an IPL 2026 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans.
Lendl Simmons, known for his power-hitting, is joint second-fastest on the list alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, reaching the milestone in 23 innings. He achieved the feat during an IPL 2017 match between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
The star Kiwis opener, Devon Conway, is fourth on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 24 innings.
India's young gun Sai Sudharsan is next on this list. He took 25 innings to achieve 1000 runs in Indian Premier League.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in 2024.