LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1,000 IPL runs

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1,000 IPL runs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 30, 2026, 17:06 IST | Updated: May 30, 2026, 17:06 IST

From Shaun Marsh to Lendl Simmons, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Devon Conway, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sai Sudharsan

Shaun Marsh - 21 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun Marsh - 21 innings

Australian great Shaun Marsh tops the list of batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 21 innings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 23 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 23 innings

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi features second on the list, reaching the milestone in just 23 innings. He achieved the feat during an IPL 2026 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans.

Lendl Simmons - 23 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Lendl Simmons - 23 innings

Lendl Simmons, known for his power-hitting, is joint second-fastest on the list alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, reaching the milestone in 23 innings. He achieved the feat during an IPL 2017 match between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Devon Conway - 24 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Devon Conway - 24 innings

The star Kiwis opener, Devon Conway, is fourth on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 24 innings.

Sai Sudharsan - 25 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sai Sudharsan - 25 innings

India's young gun Sai Sudharsan is next on this list. He took 25 innings to achieve 1000 runs in Indian Premier League.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in 2024.

Trending Photo

‘Robots need clothes too’: Humanoids join human models at Seoul fashion show
1

‘Robots need clothes too’: Humanoids join human models at Seoul fashion show

From Tejasswi’s viral facelet to Karan Kundra’s ruffled suit: A look at Desi Bling’s fashion statements
8

From Tejasswi’s viral facelet to Karan Kundra’s ruffled suit: A look at Desi Bling’s fashion statements

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1,000 IPL runs
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1,000 IPL runs

Donald Trump's daughter visits Akshardham temple: Inside US first daughter Tiffany Trump's India tour | In Pics
6

Donald Trump's daughter visits Akshardham temple: Inside US first daughter Tiffany Trump's India tour | In Pics

5 front-runners to replace Rishabh Pant as LSG captain
5

5 front-runners to replace Rishabh Pant as LSG captain