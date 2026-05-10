/Meet Top 5 Batters Fastest to 100 T20 Sixes

History rewritten! 15-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shattered the record for the fastest 100 T20 sixes, reaching the milestone in just 515 balls. See how he compares to legends like Kieron Pollard and Romario Shepherd in the all-time efficiency rankings.
Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completed his 100th T20 six on his 515th delivery in this format, with the moment coming during his recently concluded IPL game (for Rajasthan Royals) against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.
Second on this list is Indian-origin Austrian player Karanbir Singh, who unlocked this feat on his 813th delivery in T20 cricket. In 48 T20 matches, the right-handed batter has scored 2075 runs, including 167 sixes and counting. His highest is an unbeaten 128.
Third is the former West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Known for his monstrous hitting, Pollard smashed his 100th T20 six in his 843rd delivery. A T20 veteran, the two-time T20 World Cup winner, has played 735 T20 games, smashing over 14,000 runs and hitting a massive 982 runs.
His former West Indian teammate and now a RCB mainstay, all-rounder, Romario Shepherd is fourth on this list. The lanky hard-hitter completed his 100th T20 six on his 845th delivery.
Number fifth is former Sri Lankan all-rounder, Seekkuge Prasanna, who smashed his 100th T20 six on his 850th delivery. A mainstay for the Islanders since his white-ball debut, Prasanna scored 2238 T20 runs in 209 matches.