/Meet top 5 Australian batters with most runs in The Ashes

From Clem Hill to Steve Waugh, here's a look at the top five Australian batters with most runs in The Ashes. This list also includes Don Bradman, Steve Smith and Allan Border
Cricket great Don Bradman tops the list of Australian batters with most runs in The Ashes. During his era, Bradman played 37 matches and scored 5,028 runs at an average of 89.78.
The Australian batting stalwart, Steve Smith, features second on this list. In 37 matches, Smith has scored 3,417 runs at an average of 56.01. His tally also includes 12 centuries. Smith is the only active player on this list.
The former Australian batter, Allan Border, is next on this list with 3,222 runs in 42 matches. His tally also includes seven centuries and 19 half-centuries.
The former Australian captain, Steve Waugh, is fourth on this list. In 45 matches, Waugh scored 3,173 runs at an average of 58.75. His tally also includes 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries.
Australian legend Clem Hill is next on the list with 2,660 runs in 41 matches. His tally also includes four centuries and 16 half-centuries.