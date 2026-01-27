/Meet top 5 athletic fielders with most catches in T20 World Cup: No. 4 will shock you

A look at the top five fielders with most catches in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history, highlighting their matches, stunning grabs and catch-per-innings ratios that define consistency and brilliance in big games.
Across 41 matches in the T20 World Cup, David Warner has been a constant presence in Australia’s fielding unit. With 25 catches at a rate of 0.609 per innings, his sharp reflexes and safe hands have turned half-chances into crucial breakthroughs.
AB de Villiers featured in 30 T20 World Cup matches and took 23 catches, boasting an outstanding 0.92 catch-per-innings ratio. Whether in the deep or close in, his athleticism and anticipation made him one of the most reliable fielders in tournament history.
Glenn Maxwell has played 31 matches in the T20 World Cup and grabbed 23 catches at a ratio of 0.741 per innings. Known for his spectacular dives and quick movement, he consistently changed games with his brilliance in the field.
In 47 T20 World Cup matches, Rohit Sharma has taken 21 catches with a ratio of 0.446 per innings. Often stationed in high-pressure areas, his composure and safe catching added immense value to India’s fielding efforts.
Martin Guptill appeared in 28 T20 World Cup matches and claimed 19 catches at a solid 0.678 per innings. His calm presence in the deep and strong judgment under the high ball made him a dependable fielder for New Zealand.