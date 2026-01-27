LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 athletic fielders with most catches in T20 World Cup: No. 4 will shock you

Meet top 5 athletic fielders with most catches in T20 World Cup: No. 4 will shock you

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 27, 2026, 20:01 IST | Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 20:01 IST

A look at the top five fielders with most catches in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history, highlighting their matches, stunning grabs and catch-per-innings ratios that define consistency and brilliance in big games.

David Warner (Australia)
1 / 5

David Warner (Australia)

Across 41 matches in the T20 World Cup, David Warner has been a constant presence in Australia’s fielding unit. With 25 catches at a rate of 0.609 per innings, his sharp reflexes and safe hands have turned half-chances into crucial breakthroughs.

AB de Villiers (South Africa)
2 / 5

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

AB de Villiers featured in 30 T20 World Cup matches and took 23 catches, boasting an outstanding 0.92 catch-per-innings ratio. Whether in the deep or close in, his athleticism and anticipation made him one of the most reliable fielders in tournament history.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)
3 / 5

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Glenn Maxwell has played 31 matches in the T20 World Cup and grabbed 23 catches at a ratio of 0.741 per innings. Known for his spectacular dives and quick movement, he consistently changed games with his brilliance in the field.

Rohit Sharma (India)
4 / 5

Rohit Sharma (India)

In 47 T20 World Cup matches, Rohit Sharma has taken 21 catches with a ratio of 0.446 per innings. Often stationed in high-pressure areas, his composure and safe catching added immense value to India’s fielding efforts.

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Martin Guptill appeared in 28 T20 World Cup matches and claimed 19 catches at a solid 0.678 per innings. His calm presence in the deep and strong judgment under the high ball made him a dependable fielder for New Zealand.

Trending Photo

Meet top 5 athletic fielders with most catches in T20 World Cup: No. 4 will shock you
5

Meet top 5 athletic fielders with most catches in T20 World Cup: No. 4 will shock you

Think your data is safe? Top 7 biggest data breaches of all time that exposed billions
7

Think your data is safe? Top 7 biggest data breaches of all time that exposed billions

3 total solar eclipses in 3 years: Where and how to see, and paths of totality
7

3 total solar eclipses in 3 years: Where and how to see, and paths of totality

Who is the biggest trade partner of US- Top 10 trading partner of America in 2025
10

Who is the biggest trade partner of US- Top 10 trading partner of America in 2025

Daldal to Kohhra 2: 7 web series to look forward to in 2026
8

Daldal to Kohhra 2: 7 web series to look forward to in 2026