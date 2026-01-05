LOGIN
  Meet top 5 all-rounders in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026: SHOCKING! No Indian features, but Bangladeshi players do

Meet top 5 all-rounders in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026: SHOCKING! No Indian features, but Bangladeshi players do

Published: Jan 05, 2026, 18:35 IST

Discover the top 5 ICC ODI all-rounders in 2026, rated for their batting, bowling, and match-winning impact. Shocking stats reveal no Indian features, while Bangladesh secures a strong presence in the rankings.

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Azmatullah Omarzai leads the ICC ODI all-rounders rankings in 2026 with a rating of 334. His steady batting, handy medium-pace bowling, and sharp fielding make him a key player for Afghanistan in every limited-overs match.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
(Photograph: ZimAFPbabwe Cricket)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Sikandar Raza ranks second in the 2026 ICC ODI all-rounder list with 302 points. Known for his aggressive batting and reliable off-spin, Raza gives Zimbabwe crucial balance and can change games with both bat and ball.

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Mohammad Nabi continues to impress in 2026 with a rating of 285. The Afghan all-rounder contributes with clever spin bowling, steady middle-order runs, and smart fielding, making him a consistent match-winner in ODI cricket.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)
(Photograph: AFP)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is Bangladesh’s leading all-rounder in ODIs in 2026, rated 273. His off-spin control and ability to score crucial runs lower down the order make him a key player in tight games.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Rashid Khan rounds out the top five ODI all-rounders in 2026 with 257 points. Known for his deadly spin, sharp fielding, and handy batting, Rashid remains a game-changer and vital to Afghanistan’s limited-overs strategy.

