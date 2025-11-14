LOGIN
Meet top 5 active Indian bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Tests

Published: Nov 14, 2025, 17:44 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 17:44 IST

From Jasprit Bumrah to Ravindra Jadeja, here's a look at the top five active Indian bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Tests. This list also includes Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah - 16 five-wicket hauls
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah - 16 five-wicket hauls

Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, tops the list of active Indian bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Tests. In 51 Test matches, Bumrah has picked up 231 wickets and counting at a bowling average of 19.52. His tally also includes 16 five-wicket hauls.

Ravindra Jadeja - 15 five-wicket hauls
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja - 15 five-wicket hauls

World No.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, is second on this list with 15 five-wicket hauls. Overall in Tests, Jadeja has played 88 matches and has picked up 338 wickets and counting at a bowling average of 25.25.

Axar Patel - 5 five-wicket hauls
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Axar Patel - 5 five-wicket hauls

The star Indian all-rounder, Axar Patel, is third on this list. In 15 Test matches, Patel has picked up 56 wickets and counting at a bowling average of 19.37. His tally also includes 5 five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls.

Kuldeep Yadav - 5 five-wicket hauls
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav - 5 five-wicket hauls

Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, is fourth on this list with 5 five-wicket hauls. In Tests, Kuldeep has played 16 matches and picked up 70 wickets and counting at a bowling average of 21.58.

Mohammed Siraj - 5 five-wicket hauls
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammed Siraj - 5 five-wicket hauls

The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, is fifth on this list. In 44 Test matches, Siraj has picked up 135 wickets and counting at a bowling average of 29.60. His tally also includes 5 five-wicket hauls and eight four-wicket hauls.

