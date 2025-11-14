/Meet top 5 active Indian bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Tests

From Jasprit Bumrah to Ravindra Jadeja, here's a look at the top five active Indian bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Tests. This list also includes Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj
Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, tops the list of active Indian bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Tests. In 51 Test matches, Bumrah has picked up 231 wickets and counting at a bowling average of 19.52. His tally also includes 16 five-wicket hauls.
World No.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, is second on this list with 15 five-wicket hauls. Overall in Tests, Jadeja has played 88 matches and has picked up 338 wickets and counting at a bowling average of 25.25.
The star Indian all-rounder, Axar Patel, is third on this list. In 15 Test matches, Patel has picked up 56 wickets and counting at a bowling average of 19.37. His tally also includes 5 five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls.
Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, is fourth on this list with 5 five-wicket hauls. In Tests, Kuldeep has played 16 matches and picked up 70 wickets and counting at a bowling average of 21.58.
The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, is fifth on this list. In 44 Test matches, Siraj has picked up 135 wickets and counting at a bowling average of 29.60. His tally also includes 5 five-wicket hauls and eight four-wicket hauls.