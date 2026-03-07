/Meet top 5 active batters with most sixes in T20Is

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 07, 2026, 12:02 IST | Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 12:02 IST

From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, here's a look at the top five active batters with most sixes in T20Is. This list also includes Muhammad Waseem, Suryakumar Yadav and Rovman Powell

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 196 sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 196 sixes

Muhammad Waseem, known for his hard-hitting at the top, leads the list of active batters with most sixes in T20 Internationals (196 sixes and counting). Waseem enjoys taking on bowlers early, setting the tone for the match with his aggressive gameplay.

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 179 sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 179 sixes

India’s current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav features second on this list. In 112 T20Is, Yadav has scored 3,272 runs at an average of 36.76. His tally also includes 179 sixes.

Jos Buttler (England) - 175 sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler (England) - 175 sixes

The star England batter, Jos Buttler, features third on this list with 175 sixes and counting in 155 T20I matches. His effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in T20 cricket.

Rovman Powell (West Indies) - 150 sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

Rovman Powell (West Indies) - 150 sixes

West Indies' Rovman Powell also features on this list. In 117 T20I matches, he has scored 2,261 runs at an average of 25.98. His tally also includes 150 sixes and 136 fours.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 150 sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 150 sixes

Australia's star all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, is fifth on this list with 150 sixes and counting in 130 T20I matches. Known for his fearless middle-order batting, he often turns games around with his quickfire batting.

