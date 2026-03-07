/Meet top 5 active batters with most sixes in T20Is

From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, here's a look at the top five active batters with most sixes in T20Is. This list also includes Muhammad Waseem, Suryakumar Yadav and Rovman Powell
Muhammad Waseem, known for his hard-hitting at the top, leads the list of active batters with most sixes in T20 Internationals (196 sixes and counting). Waseem enjoys taking on bowlers early, setting the tone for the match with his aggressive gameplay.
India’s current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav features second on this list. In 112 T20Is, Yadav has scored 3,272 runs at an average of 36.76. His tally also includes 179 sixes.
The star England batter, Jos Buttler, features third on this list with 175 sixes and counting in 155 T20I matches. His effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in T20 cricket.
West Indies' Rovman Powell also features on this list. In 117 T20I matches, he has scored 2,261 runs at an average of 25.98. His tally also includes 150 sixes and 136 fours.
Australia's star all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, is fifth on this list with 150 sixes and counting in 130 T20I matches. Known for his fearless middle-order batting, he often turns games around with his quickfire batting.