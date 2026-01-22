/Meet top 5 active batters with most sixes in T20Is

From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, here's a look at the top five active batters with most sixes in T20Is. This list also includes Muhammad Waseem, Suryakumar Yadav and Syed Aziz
Muhammad Waseem, known for his hard-hitting at the top, leads the list of active batters with most sixes in T20 Internationals (187 sixes). Waseem enjoys taking on bowlers early, setting the tone for the match with his aggressive gameplay.
The star England batter, Jos Buttler, features second on this list with 172 sixes in 144 T20I matches. Buttler's effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in T20 cricket.
India’s current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav features third on this list. In 100 T20Is, Yadav has scored 2820 runs at an average of 35.25. His tally also includes 156 sixes.
Australia's star all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, is fourth on this list with 148 sixes in 126 T20I matches. Known for his fearless middle-order batting, he often turns games around with his quickfire batting.
The star Malaysian batter, Syed Aziz, also features on this list. In 117 T20I matches, he has scored 2782 runs at an average of 29.91. His tally also includes 143 sixes and 248 fours.