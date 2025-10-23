/Meet top 5 active Australian bowlers with most ODI wickets, check who tops list

From Mitchell Starc to Pat Cummins, here's a look at the top five active Australian bowlers with most ODI wickets. This list also includes Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh
Australian star pacer, Mitchell Starc, tops the list of active Australian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs. So far, in 129 matches, Starc picked up 247 wickets at a bowling average of 23.46. His tally also includes nine five-wicket hauls.
Australian mystery spinner, Adam Zampa, features next on this list with 196 wickets in 115 ODI matches. His tally also includes 12 four-wicket hauls.
Australia's current Test captain, Pat Cummins, features third on this list. In 90 ODI matches, Cummins picked up 143 wickets at a bowling average of 28.78. His tally also includes six four-wicket hauls.
Australian speedster, Josh Hazlewood, is next on this list with 141 wickets in 95 ODI matches. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.
Australia's current ODI captain, Mitchell Marsh, features fifth on this list. In 98 ODI matches, Marsh picked up 57 wickets at a bowling average of 35.71. His tally also includes a single five-wicket haul.