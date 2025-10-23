LOGIN
Meet top 5 active Australian bowlers with most ODI wickets, check who tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 23, 2025, 22:23 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 22:27 IST

From Mitchell Starc to Pat Cummins, here's a look at the top five active Australian bowlers with most ODI wickets. This list also includes Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Starc - 247 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc - 247 wickets

Australian star pacer, Mitchell Starc, tops the list of active Australian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs. So far, in 129 matches, Starc picked up 247 wickets at a bowling average of 23.46. His tally also includes nine five-wicket hauls.

Adam Zampa - 196 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Adam Zampa - 196 wickets

Australian mystery spinner, Adam Zampa, features next on this list with 196 wickets in 115 ODI matches. His tally also includes 12 four-wicket hauls.

Pat Cummins - 143 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Pat Cummins - 143 wickets

Australia's current Test captain, Pat Cummins, features third on this list. In 90 ODI matches, Cummins picked up 143 wickets at a bowling average of 28.78. His tally also includes six four-wicket hauls.

Josh Hazlewood - 141 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Josh Hazlewood - 141 wickets

Australian speedster, Josh Hazlewood, is next on this list with 141 wickets in 95 ODI matches. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.

Mitchell Marsh - 57 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Marsh - 57 wickets

Australia's current ODI captain, Mitchell Marsh, features fifth on this list. In 98 ODI matches, Marsh picked up 57 wickets at a bowling average of 35.71. His tally also includes a single five-wicket haul.

