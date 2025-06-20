/Meet Top 10 Richest Tennis Players: No one from Nadal, Federer or Djokovic tops the list. Check who does

As Wimbledon 2025 is set to kickstart from June 30, 2025, let's glance at the top 10 richest men's tennis players.
Ion Tiriac played tennis as well as ice hockey for Romania. But his real success came off the court as he built a banking and business empire in Romania and is now tennis’s only billionaire.
Swiss legend Roger Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles and dominated the sport for two decades. Off-court, he earns millions from brands like Rolex and Uniqlo. His smart investment in On Running also added to his wealth, making him tennis’s most marketable star.
Novak Djokovic from Serbia is a 24-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest players ever. Though he works with select brands like Lacoste and Asics, he launched 'SILA by Novak Djokovic', an electrolyte drink cube, in 2024 and has grown his net worth steadily.
Rafael Nadal, the king of clay from Spain, has won 22 Grand Slams. He has been Nike’s face for years and also endorses brands like Kia. Nadal runs a tennis academy and has invested in sports tech, growing his wealth beyond the court.
Andre Agassi, one of the USA’s biggest tennis stars, won 8 Grand Slam titles. He was a fashion icon and married actress Brooke Shields. Agassi now focuses on education and business, slowly building wealth with smart investments and brand deals over the years.
Andy Murray is a three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Olympic gold medallist for Great Britain. Apart from tennis, he runs a luxury hotel in Scotland and invests in property. Despite injury troubles, he has built a strong financial portfolio and brand.
American legend Pete Sampras won 14 Grand Slams and dominated tennis in the 1990s. He had big deals with Nike and Wilson during his prime. Post-retirement, he invested in real estate and built a massive empire.
John McEnroe, the fearless American legend, won 7 Grand Slam singles titles and was known for his bold style. These days, he earns from commentary and sports presenter gigs. He also owns valuable real estate with his wife, singer Patty Smyth.
Swedish legend Bjorn Borg won 11 Grand Slams, including six French Opens and five Wimbledons. He was tennis’s first true superstar of the Open Era and the first to earn over $1 million in a season. His net worth stands at $80 million.
American star Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open and reached four more Slam finals, losing all against Federer. Known for his booming serve, he stayed in the world’s top 10 for a decade. His estimated net worth today is $40 million.