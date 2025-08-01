/Meet the world’s largest submarine: A 48,000-ton Soviet giant with nukes and a swimming pool

Each Typhoon measured roughly 175 metres in length and 23 metres across the beam, with a double-hull design that made them incredibly robust. Powered by two nuclear reactors, these submarines could stay submerged for up to 120 days. What set them apart, however, was their sheer scale and the amenities on board. Crews of around 160 sailors had access to a swimming pool, sauna and even a gym, rare luxuries intended to maintain morale during long polar deployments.