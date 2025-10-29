/Meet the top 7 richest airlines in the world, ranked by market value

Based on the report of IATA, the global airline industry is estimated to surpass $1 trillion in revenue in 2025, for the first time. The rise in revenue shows a 4.4% increase from 2024. Based on the report, let's have a look at the top 7 richest airlines.
Delta Air Lines, based in Atlanta, is the world’s largest airline with a market capitalisation $26.31 billion in 2025. Known for its extensive domestic and international network, Delta operates thousands of daily flights across six continents. Its strong brand reputation, premium services, and operational efficiency make it a leader in global aviation.
IndiGo, India’s largest airline, ranks second globally with a market cap $23.79 billion in 2025. Renowned for its affordability, punctuality, and vast domestic coverage, IndiGo has rapidly expanded into international markets. The carrier’s low-cost model and strong financial discipline have made it a dominant force in both the Indian and global aviation sectors.
Ryanair, Europe’s leading low-cost airline, stands third among the world’s largest with a market value $23.64 billion in 2025. Based in Dublin, it serves over 200 destinations across Europe. Ryanair’s business model focuses on ultra-low fares, high passenger turnover, and cost-efficient operations, making it one of the most profitable airlines globally.
With a market capitalisation of $21.52 billion, United Airlines, headquartered in Chicago, ranks fourth globally. A founding member of the Star Alliance, United operates a vast global network connecting the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The airline’s modern fleet, premium cabins, and loyalty programmes continue to strengthen its global competitive position.
Air China, the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China, ranks fifth among the world’s largest airlines with its value $15.28 billion in 2025. Based in Beijing, it operates an extensive network across Asia, Europe, and North America. Known for its service quality and modern fleet, Air China symbolises the nation’s growing aviation power.
The International Airlines Group (IAG), headquartered in Madrid, ranked sixth globally in 2025. It has a value of $14.90 billion and owns major carriers such as British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling. Combining full-service and low-cost models, IAG leverages diverse markets across Europe and the Americas to maintain its position as a global aviation powerhouse.
Southwest Airlines, the world’s largest low-cost carrier, ranks seventh globally. Based in Dallas, it’s known for its no-frills service, free baggage policy, and customer-friendly approach. The total market capitalisation of this airline in 2025 is $14.66 billion. Operating an all-Boeing 737 fleet, Southwest’s strong domestic network and efficient operations make it a cornerstone of the US aviation industry.