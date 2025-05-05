Meet the Top 5 youngest players of IPL 2025: #5 is a big Virat Kohli fan

1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14 years)
At just 14, RR opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history as the youngest ever IPL player. He proved his worth by smashing a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
2. Ayush Mhatre (17 years)
Ayush Mhatre, a promising opener for CSK, has already shone this season. He smashed 94 runs off 48 deliveries against RCB in Bengaluru.
3. Andre Siddharth (18 years)
Another CSK young sensation, Andre Siddarth is currently with the Yellow Army. He is a right-handed batter, who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic.
4. Kwena Maphaka (18 years)
South African left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka adds fire to RR’s bowling attack. He is known for his bounce and accuracy while bowling.
5. Swastik Chikara (20 years)
Swastik Chikara, an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off break, is currently with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Swastik has been in the news for his constant admiration for Virat Kohli.