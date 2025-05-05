Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Meet the Top 5 youngest players of IPL 2025: #5 is a big Virat Kohli fan

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Meet the Top 5 youngest players to play IPL 2025, featuring Swastik Chikara, Ayush Mhatre, Andre Siddharth and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. They have reminded us that age is just a number.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Umang Bafna
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

Meet the Top 5 youngest players to play IPL 2025, featuring Swastik Chikara, Ayush Mhatre, Andre Siddharth and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. They have reminded us that age is just a number.

Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Photograph: (AFP)
Photograph: (AFP)
1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14 years)
1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14 years)
1/5

1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14 years)

At just 14, RR opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history as the youngest ever IPL player. He proved his worth by smashing a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

2. Ayush Mhatre (17 years)
2. Ayush Mhatre (17 years)
2/5

2. Ayush Mhatre (17 years)

Ayush Mhatre, a promising opener for CSK, has already shone this season. He smashed 94 runs off 48 deliveries against RCB in Bengaluru.

3. Andre Siddharth (18 years)
3. Andre Siddharth (18 years)
3/5

3. Andre Siddharth (18 years)

Another CSK young sensation, Andre Siddarth is currently with the Yellow Army. He is a right-handed batter, who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic.

Advertisment
4. Kwena Maphaka (18 years)
4. Kwena Maphaka (18 years)
4/5

4. Kwena Maphaka (18 years)

South African left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka adds fire to RR’s bowling attack. He is known for his bounce and accuracy while bowling.

5. Swastik Chikara (20 years)
5. Swastik Chikara (20 years)
5/5

5. Swastik Chikara (20 years)

Swastik Chikara, an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off break, is currently with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Swastik has been in the news for his constant admiration for Virat Kohli.

IPL 2025 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ayush Mhatre
Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Advertisment
Subscribe