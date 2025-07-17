/Meet the top 10 highest individual scorers in ODI cricket: No Kohli, Tendulkar in list

From Rohit Sharma to Martin Guptill, meet the top 10 highest individual scorers in ODI cricket. Notably, all the scores have been hit by opening batters.
Rohit Sharma sits at the top of the tally for the highest individual score in ODI with a surreal 264 off 225 balls at Eden Gardens. He hammered 33 fours and nine sixes, striking at 152.60. It remains the highest individual ODI score in history.
Martin Guptill stayed unbeaten on 237 off 163 balls in a 2015 World Cup quarterfinal against the West Indies. He struck 24 fours and 11 sixes in Wellington, powering New Zealand to a massive total of 393/6.
Sehwag was in full flow in Indore, smashing 219 from 149 balls. With 25 fours and seven sixes, he had an aggressive intent right from the first over. West Indies bowlers remained clueless throughout his innings as he reached the double hundred mark at a strike rate of nearly 146.
Chris Gayle hit 215 off 147 balls, with 16 sixes and 10 fours in Canberra. It was the first-ever ODI World Cup double hundred as Canberra witnessed the 'Gayle Storm.'
Fakhar Zaman became Pakistan’s first ODI double centurion with an unbeaten 210 off 156 balls. He hit 24 fours and five sixes in Bulawayo, which helped Pakistan to set a target of 400 against Zimbabwe.
Nissanka made history as Sri Lanka’s first ODI double centurion. In 2024, he hit an unbeaten 210 off 139 balls at a strike rate of 151. He smashed 20 fours and eight sixes against Afghanistan in Pallekele.
Indian southpaw batter Ishan Kishan smashed 210 off just 131 balls in Chattogram. He hit 24 boundaries and 10 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 160.3.
Before 264, Rohit had already smashed a double hundred (daddy hundred) in Bengaluru (2013). His 209 off 158 knock included 12 fours and 16 gigantic sixes.
Rohit’s unbeaten 208 came in Mohali, filled with elegant fours and gigantic sixes. He faced 153 balls and hit 13 fours and 12 sixes. This was his third double century in 50-over cricket. Notably, the current Indian ODI captain has the most number of double hundreds in ODI cricket history.
Gill became the youngest Indian (23 years, 132 days) to score a double hundred in ODIs. His 208 came off 149 balls, with 19 fours and nine sixes. At just 23, he took apart the New Zealand attack in Hyderabad.