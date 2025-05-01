Meet the richest women in the world, as per Forbes - find out who's representing India

1 /7

Alice Walton (Net Worth: $ 102.6 billion)

Alice Walton is the world’s richest woman in 2025, overtaking French L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. The only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Alice is $28.7 billion richer than last year. Talking about Walton's interest, she has currently focus on curating art, rather than serving on the board of Walmart like her siblings, Rob and Jim, as per Forbes.