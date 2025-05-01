Meet the richest women in the world, as per Forbes - find out who's representing India

Alice Walton (Net Worth: $ 102.6 billion)
Alice Walton is the world’s richest woman in 2025, overtaking French L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. The only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Alice is $28.7 billion richer than last year. Talking about Walton's interest, she has currently focus on curating art, rather than serving on the board of Walmart like her siblings, Rob and Jim, as per Forbes.
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and Family ($81.5 billion)
The French businesswoman, philanthropist, writer, and billionaire slipped to the second richest woman in the world with a net worth of $ 91.3 billion. The granddaughter of the founder of L'Oréal, she and her family own more than a third of the beauty giant.
Julia Koch and Family ($74.2 billion)
Julia Koch, the widow of David Koch, is the third-richest woman in the world. After David passed away in 2019, Koch and her three children inherited 42% of Koch Industries, an American multinational conglomerate which is the second-largest privately held company in the United States.
Jacqueline Mars($40.2 billion)
Jacqueline Mars is the fourth-richest woman in the world. She owns about one-third of Mars Inc., the global candy, pet care, and food conglomerate, founded by her grandfather, Frank C. Mars.
Savitri Jindal & family ($36.6 billion)
Savitri Jindal is the only Indian on the list. She is the chairperson of the Jindal Group, a diversified industrial conglomerate with interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant ($36.0 billion)
A self-made billionaire, Rafaela Aponte-Diamant is the co-founder of MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), the world’s largest shipping line. She ranks sixth among the richest women globally.
Marilyn Simons & family ($31.0 billion)
The widow of hedge fund legend Jim Simons, Johnson is the chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments. She also chairs the $4.5 billion Simons Foundation, an organisation that the couple cofounded.