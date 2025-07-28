LOGIN
Meet the man who puts jet engines on cycles and anything that moves

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 28, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 23:29 IST

The closest possible thing to magic is engineering. Meet Robert Maddox, a self-taught engineering enthusiast. He has a YouTube channel named CrazyRocketman from Oregon; he puts cycles, buses, and more with jet engines, read more below.

Meet Robert Maddox, the Crazyrocketman
Meet Robert Maddox, the Crazyrocketman

Meet Robert Maddox - as the world calls him, the “Crazyrocketman”. Robert lives in Oregon, USA, and he has one wild passion of building jet engines and strapping them onto anything with wheels exciting and dangerous. Whether it’s a bike, a go-kart, or even a festive sleigh, he’ll put a jet on it. On YouTube, over half a million fans tune in to watch his wild rides.

Why does Robert do it?
Why does Robert do it?

He’s always been curious. Teaching himself from scratch, he started making powerful pulsejet engines in his tiny workshop. Then he began a mission: how fast could he go on homemade machines? His most impressive go-karts have whipped along at blinding speeds, nearly 90mph, powered by jet engines that roar with up to 1,000 pounds of pure thrust.

Famous for crazy creations
Famous for crazy creations

But Robert’s not just about speed he’s about pushing every boundary. He’s put jet engines on skateboards, trikes, even sleds and silly holiday props. His most ferocious creation? A beastly go-kart loaded with three massive engines everything built by hand from tough metal, made to take the fiery blast.

Only minor injuries despite risks
Only minor injuries despite risks

It sounds dangerous, and it is. Still, Robert’s been lucky. In all of his adventures, he’s only suffered minor scrapes. Once, he even caught on fire for a moment, but he kept on grinning.

Why do people watch him?
Why do people watch him?

People can’t stop watching because he brings the perfect mix of engineering scientist, daredevil, and comedian all rolled into one. His videos are full of jet engines, huge risks, big laughs, and the occasional repair job. It’s chaos, but there’s real skill behind it.

Entertainment with engineering, too
Entertainment with engineering, too

Beyond the stunts, there’s a lot of smart engineering. Robert loves to explain how his jet engines work, how he welds the parts, and how he squeezes out power.

