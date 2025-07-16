Meet the fastest left-handers to reach 8,000 Test runs: No Indian in the list

From Kumar Sangakkara to Brian Lara, here are the five legendary southpaw batters who scored the quickest 8,000 Test runs. Two of the five batters are in the 10,000 Test runs club.
Sangakkara was the quickest southpaw batter to reach 8,000 Test runs. He finished his Test career with 12,400 runs, 38 centuries, 52 half-centuries and an average of 54.15.
Sobers reached the 8,000-run mark in 157 innings. He scored 8,032 runs in Test cricket, including 26 hundreds and 30 fifties, and finished with a batting average of 57.
Popularly known as 'The Prince of Port of Spain, Lara reached 8,000 runs in his 164th Test innings. He scored 11,953 runs overall, with 34 centuries, 48 fifties and a Test average of 52.88. His unbeaten 400 remains the highest individual score in Test cricket.
Hayden brought up 8,000 test runs in 164 innings. He scored 8,625 runs in total, with 30 centuries, 29 fifties, and an average of 60.10. The left-handed batsman was known for his aggressive approach.
Smith, nicknamed as the ‘Biff’, reached the 8,000-run milestone in 173 innings. He scored 9,265 runs in his Test career, which included 27 centuries, 38 half-centuries, and an average of 48.25.