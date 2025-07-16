LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet the fastest left handers to reach 8000 Test runs No Indian in the list

Meet the fastest left-handers to reach 8,000 Test runs: No Indian in the list

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 16:54 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 17:13 IST

From Kumar Sangakkara to Brian Lara, here are the five legendary southpaw batters who scored the quickest 8,000 Test runs. Two of the five batters are in the 10,000 Test runs club.

Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka (152 innings)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka (152 innings)

Sangakkara was the quickest southpaw batter to reach 8,000 Test runs. He finished his Test career with 12,400 runs, 38 centuries, 52 half-centuries and an average of 54.15.

Garry Sobers, West Indies (157 innings)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Garry Sobers, West Indies (157 innings)

Sobers reached the 8,000-run mark in 157 innings. He scored 8,032 runs in Test cricket, including 26 hundreds and 30 fifties, and finished with a batting average of 57.

Brian Lara, West Indies (164 innings)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brian Lara, West Indies (164 innings)

Popularly known as 'The Prince of Port of Spain, Lara reached 8,000 runs in his 164th Test innings. He scored 11,953 runs overall, with 34 centuries, 48 fifties and a Test average of 52.88. His unbeaten 400 remains the highest individual score in Test cricket.

Matthew Hayden, Australia (164 innings)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Matthew Hayden, Australia (164 innings)

Hayden brought up 8,000 test runs in 164 innings. He scored 8,625 runs in total, with 30 centuries, 29 fifties, and an average of 60.10. The left-handed batsman was known for his aggressive approach.

Graeme Smith, South Africa (173 innings)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Graeme Smith, South Africa (173 innings)

Smith, nicknamed as the ‘Biff’, reached the 8,000-run milestone in 173 innings. He scored 9,265 runs in his Test career, which included 27 centuries, 38 half-centuries, and an average of 48.25.

Trending Photo

From Singapore to Oslo: Here's a look at top 10 cleanest cities in the world in 2025
11

From Singapore to Oslo: Here's a look at top 10 cleanest cities in the world in 2025

Meet the fastest left-handers to reach 8,000 Test runs: No Indian in the list
5

Meet the fastest left-handers to reach 8,000 Test runs: No Indian in the list

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 ODI runs – Sachin Tendulkar not on the list
5

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 ODI runs – Sachin Tendulkar not on the list

From Severance to The Last of Us: Where to watch this year’s top Emmy-nominated shows on OTT
7

From Severance to The Last of Us: Where to watch this year’s top Emmy-nominated shows on OTT

Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here are 7 binge-worthy shows to watch
8

Waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Here are 7 binge-worthy shows to watch