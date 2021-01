Meet the Bidens: A look at the America's new 'first family'

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill will become the new White House residents when he takes office on Wednesday. Biden has made his family a major focus throughout his career, and his 2020 presidential campaign thrust them fully into the spotlight -- with some members causing controversy but others breaking barriers.

The First Lady: Jill Biden

Jill Biden, an educator, is set to transform her new role before she even moves into the White House. While first ladies traditionally only fulfill ceremonial duties, "Dr B," as her students call her, intends to keep her full-time job as an English professor. As first lady, Jill is expected to work on education issues and relaunch Joining Forces, a mission to rally around military families that she and predecessor Michelle Obama started in 2011.

The Bidens met in 1975, a few years after the Delaware senator had faced the unthinkable -- his young wife and daughter were killed in a car crash. Biden often says his second wife "put us back together." The couple wed in 1977, and she became "Mom" to his sons Hunter and Beau, who survived the car accident. They also have a daughter, Ashley, together. While raising her family, Jill, 69, also earned two Master's degrees, and would eventually earn a doctorate in education.

She supported her husband through his three previous presidential bids and was one of his most vocal advocates and tireless campaigners during his most recent run.



