Meet the B-2 Spirit: America’s most deadly and dangerous weapon! Only 20 of them exist

The B-2 Spirit, also known as the Stealth Bomber, designed by Northrop Grumman, ranks amongst the most advanced and strategic aircraft in the US Air Force's inventory. It is an American heavy strategic bomber that features low-observable stealth technology and is designed to penetrate dense anti-aircraft defences.
Initially it was designed during the Cold War and used to evade Soviet radar and deliver nuclear weapons deep within the enemy territory.
The aircraft’s most unique feature is its “flying wing” design, which significantly reduces its radar cross-section. This design, along with radar-absorbing materials and a smooth exterior, makes it possible to bypass most early warning systems. The B-2 can perform attack missions at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and has an un-refuelled range of over 6,000 nautical miles, extendable to 10,000 with aerial refuelling, enabling intercontinental missions from US soil.
Armed with up to 40,000 pounds of ordnance, the B-2 is capable of deploying both conventional and nuclear weapons. It can carry precision guided bombs, including the JDAM, and the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, intended for hardened underground targets. The aircraft’s nuclear role includes delivery of B61 and B83 gravity bombs, maintaining its place in the United States’ nuclear triad.
Despite its capability, the B-2 has its fair share of criticism. Its unit cost exceeds $2 billion, and merely 20 aircraft remain in service, following two crashes. The platform is labour intensive to maintain and the vulnerable of evolving detection technologies such as low-frequency radar and infrared tracking remain. The use of a nuclear-capable aircraft for conventional missions also risks miscalculation in tense regions.