Meet the B-2 Spirit: America’s most deadly and dangerous weapon! Only 20 of them exist

The aircraft’s most unique feature is its “flying wing” design, which significantly reduces its radar cross-section. This design, along with radar-absorbing materials and a smooth exterior, makes it possible to bypass most early warning systems. The B-2 can perform attack missions at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and has an un-refuelled range of over 6,000 nautical miles, extendable to 10,000 with aerial refuelling, enabling intercontinental missions from US soil.