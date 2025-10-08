/Meet the 8 women officers who made history in the Indian Air Force

Whether in the scientific field or the armed forces, Indian women have matched men's achievements in every role without falling behind. Here are the top 7 Indian Air Force women officers who have made history through their groundbreaking achievements, leadership roles, and courageous actions.
Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, PHS, is a decorated former flight surgeon in the Indian Air Force. She was the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Air Marshal in the Indian Air Force.
She is a former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and helicopter pilot known for her service during the 1999 Kargil War. Nicknamed the "Kargil Girl," she was one of the first women to fly in a combat zone for the IAF, where she conducted reconnaissance and casualty evacuation missions under enemy fire.
Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is the first female pilot in India to fly the Rafale fighter jet. An officer in the IAF, her journey from her hometown of Varanasi to the cockpit of one of the most advanced combat aircraft of the world is a landmark achievement for women in the Indian armed forces.
First woman officer in IAF to receive a gallantry award (Vayu Sena Medal) for exceptional courage during flood relief operations. Wing Commander Deepika Misra is a trained helicopter pilot, qualified flying instructor and an instrument-rated instructor and examiner.
Group Captain Shaliza Dhami is a senior officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF). She is the first woman officer in the IAF to become a Flight Commander and the first to command a front-line combat unit in the IAF.
She is known for qualifying for combat missions in 2019 and becoming the first woman to fly in the IAF's Republic Day parade tableau in 2021. She joined the fighter stream in 2016 and flew her first solo on a MiG-21 Bison in 2018, intending to inspire other women.
Squadron Leader Mohana Singh makes history as the first woman to fly India's Tejas fighter jet during the 'Tarang Shakti' exercise. This groundbreaking achievement occurred during the ‘Tarang Shakti’ military exercise in Jodhpur, marking a significant milestone for gender equality in India’s armed forces.