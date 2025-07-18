Meet 5 most successful ODI captains: Only one Indian makes cut - and it’s not Virat Kohli

From Ricky Ponting to Stephen Fleming, meet the five most successful skippers in ODI cricket. These five legends have stepped in crunch moments and turned the game with their bat and smart captaincy.
Ricky Ponting is the most successful captain in ODI cricket history. He led Australia in 230 matches, achieving 165 wins, 51 losses and four ties. Ponting is fourth on the all-time list for ODI runs, amassing a total of 13,704 runs. Nicknamed 'Punter', Ponting won four ICC titles, which include two ODI World Cups and two Champions Trophies and he was part of the World Cup-winning squad of 1999 as well.
Former India captain MS Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain in 50-over cricket, having achieved 110 victories in 200 matches. He led India to three ICC titles: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Known as 'Captain Cool,' Dhoni was known to change the game from behind the stumps. Notably, Dhoni holds the record for affecting the most stumpings (123 stumpings).
With 107 wins out of 178 games, former Aussie skipper Allan Border is the third successful captain in 50-over cricket. Under his captaincy, Australia won their maiden ODI World Cup in 1987, where they defeated England in the title clash by a mere margin of seven runs.
Wessel Cronje is the most successful Proteas captain with 99 wins in 138 outings. Interestingly, Cronje has more than 5,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Cronje's presence brought stability to the South African side as he contributed with both bat and ball.
Stephen Fleming has led New Zealand to 98 wins in 218 matches that he captained. In 280 games, Fleming amassed 8,037 runs with eight centuries and 49 half-centuries. Interestingly, Flaming still holds the record for the second-most runs in ODI cricket for New Zealand.