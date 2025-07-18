Meet 5 most successful ODI captains: Only one Indian makes cut - and it’s not Virat Kohli

Former India captain MS Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain in 50-over cricket, having achieved 110 victories in 200 matches. He led India to three ICC titles: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Known as 'Captain Cool,' Dhoni was known to change the game from behind the stumps. Notably, Dhoni holds the record for affecting the most stumpings (123 stumpings).