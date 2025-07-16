LOGIN
Meet the 4 bowlers with quickest five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 14:30 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 14:30 IST

From Mitchell Starc to Scott Boland, meet the four bowlers who have scalped the fastest five-wicket haul in Test cricket in terms of deliveries bowled. These bowlers have unleashed raw pace, leaving the opposition batters clueless.

Starc rattles West Indies
(Photograph: AFP)

Starc rattles West Indies

Mitchell Starc scripted history by scalping the fastest five-wicket haul in men's Test cricket in terms of balls bowled. Defending a target of 204, Starc breathed fire and ice at Sabina Park in Jamaica. The left-handed pacer scalped a triple-wicket maiden in the opening over, pushing the Windies batter on the back foot right from the start.

Mitchell Starc
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc picked up five wickets in 15 balls against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica. In his very first over, he sent three West Indies batters back to the pavilion for a duck. He matched a legendary feat with Irfan Pathan, who had picked three wickets in the opening over against arch-rival Pakistan back in 2006.

Ernie Toshack
(Photograph: Wikipedia Commons)

Ernie Toshack

Three months after Indian independence, in November 1947, Australian pacer Ernie Toshack destroyed the Indian batting lineup with a fifer in just 19 balls. Ernie led the way for Australia's win with 11 wickets in the game as India was bundled up for 58 in the first innings and then 98 in the second.

Stuart Broad
(Photograph: AFP)

Stuart Broad

During the 2015 Ashes series, former England fast bowler Stuart Broad humiliated the Australians' batting line-up with a five-wicket haul in just 19 balls. He finished the match with nine wickets, eight of which fell in the first innings. Broad also achieved his best Test figures 8/15 in the same innings.

Scott Boland
(Photograph: AFP)

Scott Boland

Six years later, in Ashes 2021, Aussie pacer Scott Boland sent five English batters back to the pavilion in 19 balls. Boland picked up seven wickets in the game, with six in the first innings.

