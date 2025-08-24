LOGIN
Meet six youngest US Open winners: No Djokovic, Nadal, Federer on the list. Check who all are

Aug 24, 2025

Discover the six youngest US Open winners in history, who made a statement with their racket and proved the world that ‘age’ is just a number.

1. Tracy Austin – 1979 (16 years, 8 months, 28 days)
(Photograph: US Open)

1. Tracy Austin – 1979 (16 years, 8 months, 28 days)

Tracy Austin was the youngest US Open winner in the Open Era. She claimed the prestigious title in 1979 at just 16 years, 8 months, and 28 days, defeating fellow American Chris Evert in straight sets: 6-4, 6-3.

2. Martina Hingis – 1997 (16 years, 11 months, 8 days)
(Photograph: US Open)

2. Martina Hingis – 1997 (16 years, 11 months, 8 days)

Martina Hingis wasn’t even 17 when she lifted the US Open trophy in 1997. The Swiss star dominated the final against Venus Williams, producing a stunning 6-0, 6-4 victory, even delivering a rare first-set ‘beagle’ to the American counterpart.

3. Monica Seles – 1991 (17 years, 9 months, 5 days)
(Photograph: US Open)

3. Monica Seles – 1991 (17 years, 9 months, 5 days)

Representing Yugoslavia, a fearless 17-year-old Monica Seles took down a legend at the 1991 US Open. She beat Martina Navratilova in straight sets, 7–6, 6–1, showcasing power and precision.

4. Pete Sampras – 1990 (19 years, 0 months, 28 days)
(Photograph: US Open)

4. Pete Sampras – 1990 (19 years, 0 months, 28 days)

Before becoming a legend, Pete Sampras stunned the tennis world in 1990. At just 19, he stormed his way to the US Open title, defeating Andre Agassi in the final in straight sets of 6-4,6-3,6-2 and becoming the youngest men's singles champion in the Open Era.

5. Carlos Alcaraz – 2022 (19 years, 4 months, 5 days)
(Photograph: US Open)

5. Carlos Alcaraz – 2022 (19 years, 4 months, 5 days)

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in history books at the 2022 US Open. The 19-year rising tennis sensation edged past Norwegian Casper Ruud with 6–4, 2–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–3, winning his first Grand Slam title.

6. Lleyton Hewitt – 2001 (20 years, 6 months, 13 days)
(Photograph: US Open)

6. Lleyton Hewitt – 2001 (20 years, 6 months, 13 days)

Lleyton Hewitt won his first Grand Slam title at the 2001 US Open, just after turning 20. The young Aussie defeated Pete Sampras in straight sets: 7–6, 6–1, 6–1.

