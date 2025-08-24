/Meet six youngest US Open winners: No Djokovic, Nadal, Federer on the list. Check who all are

Discover the six youngest US Open winners in history, who made a statement with their racket and proved the world that ‘age’ is just a number.
Tracy Austin was the youngest US Open winner in the Open Era. She claimed the prestigious title in 1979 at just 16 years, 8 months, and 28 days, defeating fellow American Chris Evert in straight sets: 6-4, 6-3.
Martina Hingis wasn’t even 17 when she lifted the US Open trophy in 1997. The Swiss star dominated the final against Venus Williams, producing a stunning 6-0, 6-4 victory, even delivering a rare first-set ‘beagle’ to the American counterpart.
Representing Yugoslavia, a fearless 17-year-old Monica Seles took down a legend at the 1991 US Open. She beat Martina Navratilova in straight sets, 7–6, 6–1, showcasing power and precision.
Before becoming a legend, Pete Sampras stunned the tennis world in 1990. At just 19, he stormed his way to the US Open title, defeating Andre Agassi in the final in straight sets of 6-4,6-3,6-2 and becoming the youngest men's singles champion in the Open Era.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in history books at the 2022 US Open. The 19-year rising tennis sensation edged past Norwegian Casper Ruud with 6–4, 2–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–3, winning his first Grand Slam title.
Lleyton Hewitt won his first Grand Slam title at the 2001 US Open, just after turning 20. The young Aussie defeated Pete Sampras in straight sets: 7–6, 6–1, 6–1.