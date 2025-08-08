LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet six longest-serving active WWE wrestlers

Meet six longest-serving active WWE wrestlers

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 16:47 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 16:47 IST

Several in-ring WWE superstars have been around since the early and late 2000s, so let's glance at those who are active yet the longest-serving in the company's history.

Randy Orton – 23 years and counting
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Randy Orton – 23 years and counting

The Viper, the Legend Killer or just Randy Orton, WWE’s most gifted athlete, is one of the two active in-ring superstars who have been around for over two decades now.

John Cena – 22 years and counting
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

John Cena – 22 years and counting

The 17-time WWE World Champion, John Cena, is closing in on his retirement tour, having already announced that 2025 will be his last year as an in-ring performer. Like his old foe and friend (Randy), Cena has also completed over 20 years in pro-wrestling.

The Miz – 19 years and counting
3 / 6
(Photograph: Others)

The Miz – 19 years and counting

The most underrated WWE superstar, the Miz, is third on the list of longest-serving active WWE wrestlers. A rising power back in the day, Miz, perhaps, is the most captivating and popular among fans and backroom. From main-eventing WrestleMania to his countless gimmicks, the Miz has done it all in this industry.

Kofi Kingston – 18 years and counting
4 / 6
(Photograph: Others)

Kofi Kingston – 18 years and counting

Since making his main roster debut in 2007, Kofi Kingston has been on a wild ride in the WWE. Barring his renowned faction called the ‘New Day’, Kofi is a sure-starter for Royal Rumbles for what he brings to the table and has even won a WWE title at WrestleMania.

Natalya – 17 years and counting
5 / 6

Natalya – 17 years and counting

Of all the longest-tenured active superstars on the main roster, Natalya is the only female wrestler. The Queen of Hearts is a two-time WWE Women’s Champion and has achieved plenty more since debuting on SmackDown in 2008.

R-Truth – 16 years and counting
6 / 6

R-Truth – 16 years and counting

Since making his in-ring debut back in 2000, R-Truth has been an active wrestler for 16 years, considering the gap in his time in this company. The 60-time champion, including a 54-time 24x7 champion, was the most over WWE superstar in the past six months.

Trending Photo

Meet six longest-serving active WWE wrestlers
6

Meet six longest-serving active WWE wrestlers

Top 10 safest countries to live in with the lowest risk of natural disasters
10

Top 10 safest countries to live in with the lowest risk of natural disasters

Only billioniare's can afford this: Shocking price of world's costliest gems
5

Only billioniare's can afford this: Shocking price of world's costliest gems

How will OpenAI’s GPT-5 change the way you use ChatGPT?
7

How will OpenAI’s GPT-5 change the way you use ChatGPT?

Why scientists are divided on the ‘Oumuamua' alien probe theory?
8

Why scientists are divided on the ‘Oumuamua' alien probe theory?