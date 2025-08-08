/Meet six longest-serving active WWE wrestlers

Several in-ring WWE superstars have been around since the early and late 2000s, so let's glance at those who are active yet the longest-serving in the company's history.
The Viper, the Legend Killer or just Randy Orton, WWE’s most gifted athlete, is one of the two active in-ring superstars who have been around for over two decades now.
The 17-time WWE World Champion, John Cena, is closing in on his retirement tour, having already announced that 2025 will be his last year as an in-ring performer. Like his old foe and friend (Randy), Cena has also completed over 20 years in pro-wrestling.
The most underrated WWE superstar, the Miz, is third on the list of longest-serving active WWE wrestlers. A rising power back in the day, Miz, perhaps, is the most captivating and popular among fans and backroom. From main-eventing WrestleMania to his countless gimmicks, the Miz has done it all in this industry.
Since making his main roster debut in 2007, Kofi Kingston has been on a wild ride in the WWE. Barring his renowned faction called the ‘New Day’, Kofi is a sure-starter for Royal Rumbles for what he brings to the table and has even won a WWE title at WrestleMania.
Of all the longest-tenured active superstars on the main roster, Natalya is the only female wrestler. The Queen of Hearts is a two-time WWE Women’s Champion and has achieved plenty more since debuting on SmackDown in 2008.
Since making his in-ring debut back in 2000, R-Truth has been an active wrestler for 16 years, considering the gap in his time in this company. The 60-time champion, including a 54-time 24x7 champion, was the most over WWE superstar in the past six months.